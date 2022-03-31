Colliers Securities Weighs in on Xos, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of XOS in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

XOS stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

