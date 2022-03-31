Colliers Securities Weighs in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

EGLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $341.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

