CoinLoan Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.30 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $46.30 million and $105,922.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $23.74 or 0.00051874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.96 or 0.07192310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.36 or 0.99973274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00053989 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.