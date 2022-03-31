Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.
