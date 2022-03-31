Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.