Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 155,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,375. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

