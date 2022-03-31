CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The stock has a market cap of $446.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

