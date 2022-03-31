CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. CLP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.
About CLP (Get Rating)
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.
