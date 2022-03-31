Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 106,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,981% compared to the average volume of 3,445 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,266,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,726. The company has a market capitalization of $287.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

