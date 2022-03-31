Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 565 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

