Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)
