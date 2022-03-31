Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $66.09 on Thursday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after buying an additional 154,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 865.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

