Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.29.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 36,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.