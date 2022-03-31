Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 5th (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 5th. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

