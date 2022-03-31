Claudia Jaramillo Sells 11,628 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 11,596,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,726,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 124.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

