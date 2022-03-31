Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 129,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

