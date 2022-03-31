CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHKGF stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $7.09.
About CK Asset (Get Rating)
