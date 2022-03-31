CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHKGF stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

