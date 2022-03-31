Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

