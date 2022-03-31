Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
OTCMKTS CZBT opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile (Get Rating)
