Citigroup Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $405.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

Shares of SEDG opened at $314.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.09. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

