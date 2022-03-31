Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 516,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,235. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $260.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

