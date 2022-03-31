Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

