Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

