Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $432.34. 8,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,292. Cintas has a twelve month low of $334.61 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.