Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $23.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

