Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

