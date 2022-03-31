Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,574.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,493.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,659.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.