China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ZNH opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

