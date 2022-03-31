China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE ZNH opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.59.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
