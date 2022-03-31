China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

CEA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.