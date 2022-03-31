Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chewy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chewy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chewy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

