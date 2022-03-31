Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.