Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein Sells 2,600 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68.

Gary Souverein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00.

CHW stock remained flat at $C$15.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

