Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.65. Approximately 52,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 13,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 21.51 and a quick ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of C$245.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32.

About Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

