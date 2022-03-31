ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post $36.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $54.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $95.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. 12,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.