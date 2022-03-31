Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 251,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

