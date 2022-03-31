Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 596,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.64.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

