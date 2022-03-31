Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 596,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.64.
In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
