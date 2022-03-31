Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $138.26 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

