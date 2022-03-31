ChatCoin Market Cap Tops $885,437.58 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $885,437.58 and approximately $19,979.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.26 or 1.00054863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

