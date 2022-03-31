Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$12.62. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 336,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 281.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.