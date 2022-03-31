Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in March

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.0 days.

CTOUF remained flat at $$12.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

