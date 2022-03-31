Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $561.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,133. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

