CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of CF stock opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.