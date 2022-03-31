Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,804. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cerus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cerus by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cerus by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

