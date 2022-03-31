Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,145. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

