Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.66. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 321 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.