Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.43

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 9538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

