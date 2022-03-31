Centric Swap (CNS) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1.87 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

