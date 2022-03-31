Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 652,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

