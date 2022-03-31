Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $168,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405,970 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 166,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

