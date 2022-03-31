Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,544 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.