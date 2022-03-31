Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.99 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

