Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,562,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,646,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS opened at $51.07 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.